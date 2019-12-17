C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. The report analysis the market of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors by main manufactures and geographic regions.

C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Analysis:

c-Met is a proto-oncogene responsible for encoding the high-affinity receptor for hepatocyte growth factor (HGF). Hepatocyte growth factor is also known as scatter factor which participates in HGF/c-MET signaling pathway. This pathway plays vital role in mitogenesis and morphogenesis during embryonic development and wound healing. The controlled natural activity of c-Met and HGF is important in mammalian development, tissue maintenance, and repair. Binding of HGF to c-MET receptor induces several biological responses collectively known as invasive growth program. These responses are elicited due to activation of several pathways such as RAS pathway, PI3K pathway, STAT pathway, beta-catenin pathway and Notch pathway. However, dysregulation of the HGF/c-MET signaling pathway has been associated with the progression of cancers through activation of oncogenic pathways, angiogenesis and metastasis.

The major cancers such as breast, colon and non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) are being examined for efficacy with c-MET / HGF inhibitors. Several small molecule c-Met kinase inhibitors have demonstrated clinical efficacy in cancer treatment and many clinical trials are underway. However, as the small molecule inhibitors lack specificity or selectivity they can cause toxicity. Therefore, researchers are increasing focus to develop antibody therapeutics against c-Met or HGF.

In 2019, the market size of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Some Major Players of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Are:

Abxign

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen

ArQule

Astex Therapeutics

AVEO Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb(BMS)

Chroma Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Exelixis

Genmab

Galaxy Biotech

GlaxoSmithKline(GSK)

Hutchison MediPharma

Johnson & Johnson

Kringle Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Methylgene

Novartis

Pfizer

ProMetic BioTherapeutics

Takeda Pharmaceutical

C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Segmentation by Types:

C-Met Biologic Inhibitors

Small Molecule C-Met Inhibitors

HGF Antagonist Antibodies

C-Met Antagonist Antibodies(MetMAb)

HGF Kringle Variant Antagonists

C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Sales

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

The Report Covers the Following Questions:

What are the cutting-edge technologies responsible for driving the growth of the market?

What are the main applications of the market? What are the growth prospects to the market applications into the market?

At what stage of development are the key market products?

What are the shortcomings that has to face to become commercially viable? Is their growth and commercialization dependent on cost declines or technological/application breakthroughs?

What is the outlook for the industry?

What difference does performance characteristics of C-MET / HGF Inhibitors create from those of established entities?

Target Audience of the Global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Product Overview, Market Segment, Size, Sales, Growth Rate, Price by Type

Chapter 2: Global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Competition, Sales, Price, Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types, and Trends by Company

Chapter 3: C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors, Product Category, Applications and Specifications, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Chapter 4: C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Status, Size, CAGR, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Sales, and Share Segment by Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Market Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

Chapter 7: C-MET / HGF Inhibitors Upstream Raw Materials, Price, Key Suppliers, Cost Structure, Manufacturing Expenses, Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

