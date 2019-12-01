 Press "Enter" to skip to content

C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market by Size, Top Manufactures, Types, Applications and Segmented Geographical Regions to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP)

Global “C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP):

C-reactive protein (CRP) is an annular (ring-shaped), pentameric protein found in blood plasma, whose levels rise in response to inflammation. C – Reactive Protein Test(CRP) is the C- reactive protein (CRP) assay kit which is used for research and for diagnostic. It can detect the C-reactive protein in human serum and plasma samples.

C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market Manufactures: 

  • Beckman Coulter
  • Roche
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
  • Boditech
  • FUJIFILM
  • KANTO CHEMICAL
  • Kehua Group
  • Wondfo
  • Beijing Strong Biotechnologies
  • Getein Biotech
  • Randox Laboratories
  • Spinreact
  • BioSino
  • Leadman Biochemistry

    Major Classification:

  • ELISA
  • Immunoturbidimetric
  • CLIA
  • Others

    Major Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Others

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, Global market of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.89%. In 2016, Global Revenue of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is nearly 510 M USD.
  • The classification of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) includes ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, CLIA and others, and the proportion of Immunoturbidimetric in 2016 is about 61%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is widely used in Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 68% M USD.
  • The worldwide market for C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 135

    TOC of Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market

    1 C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

