C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market by Size, Top Manufactures, Types, Applications and Segmented Geographical Regions to 2024

About of C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP):

C-reactive protein (CRP) is an annular (ring-shaped), pentameric protein found in blood plasma, whose levels rise in response to inflammation. C – Reactive Protein Test(CRP) is the C- reactive protein (CRP) assay kit which is used for research and for diagnostic. It can detect the C-reactive protein in human serum and plasma samples.

C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) Market Manufactures:

Beckman Coulter

Roche

Siemens Healthcare

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Boditech

FUJIFILM

KANTO CHEMICAL

Kehua Group

Wondfo

Beijing Strong Biotechnologies

Getein Biotech

Randox Laboratories

Spinreact

BioSino

Leadman Biochemistry Major Classification:

ELISA

Immunoturbidimetric

CLIA

Others Major Applications:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

In the last several years, Global market of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.89%. In 2016, Global Revenue of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is nearly 510 M USD.

The classification of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) includes ELISA, Immunoturbidimetric, CLIA and others, and the proportion of Immunoturbidimetric in 2016 is about 61%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is widely used in Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of C – Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is hospitals, and the proportion in 2016 is 68% M USD.

The worldwide market for C-Reactive Protein Test (CRP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 540 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.