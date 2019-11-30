 Press "Enter" to skip to content

C4ISR Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

By Joann Wilson on November 30, 2019

C4ISR

Global “C4ISR Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures.  This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The C4ISR Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of C4ISR:

C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

C4ISR Market Manufactures: 

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation
  • Boeing
  • Raytheon
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • L-3 Communications Holdings
  • Elbit Systems
  • BAE Systems
  • Thales Group
  • Harris Corporation
  • DRS Technologies

  • Major Classification:

  • Command & Control
  • Communications
  • Computers
  • Intelligence
  • Surveillance

    Major Applications:

  • Land Based System
  • Naval Systems
  • Air Force System
  • Space System

    The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Scope of Report:

  • C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.
  • Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US.
  • The technical barriers of C4ISR are high, and the C4ISR manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 51.36% of global C4ISR are consumption in North America 2016; some of the key players in this market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop, Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd and others.
  • The worldwide market for C4ISR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 129500 million US$ in 2024, from 111600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the C4ISR in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe C4ISR product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of C4ISR, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of C4ISR in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the C4ISR competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the C4ISR breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, C4ISR market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe C4ISR sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 120

    TOC of Global C4ISR Market

    1 C4ISR Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of C4ISR by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global C4ISR Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global C4ISR Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 C4ISR Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global C4ISR Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 C4ISR Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 C4ISR Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global C4ISR Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

