C4ISR Market Forecast by 2024| Manufactures, Size, Types, Development Factors, and Regional Analysis

About of C4ISR:

C4ISR is a military terminology, it is by the C2 (Command, Control) evolved, usually translated as command automation system. It is abbreviated of Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence Surveillance, Reconnaissance.

C4ISR Market Manufactures:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Boeing

Raytheon

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L-3 Communications Holdings

Elbit Systems

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Harris Corporation

DRS Technologies

Major Classification:

Command & Control

Communications

Computers

Intelligence

Surveillance Major Applications:

Land Based System

Naval Systems

Air Force System

The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

C4ISR system to provide military information command and management system, improve command efficiency. Now C4ISR has become the nerve center of modern army.

Kosovo war is the first large-scale military use of C4ISR system by US.

The technical barriers of C4ISR are high, and the C4ISR manufacturing bases concentration degree is relatively higher; about 51.36% of global C4ISR are consumption in North America 2016; some of the key players in this market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop, Grumman Corporation, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd and others.

The worldwide market for C4ISR is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 129500 million US$ in 2024, from 111600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.