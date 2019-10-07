Cabinet Hardware Market 2019 – Global Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Categories, Platform, End – User

Cabinet Hardware Market report 2019-2024 concentrates on the significant Applications and constraints for the Manufacturers. Cabinet Hardware Market Research Report also provides a granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, earnings forecasts and geographical regions of the market.

Short Details of Cabinet Hardware Market Report – Cabinet hardware products include a complete set of materials used for fixing cabinets. These products form an integral part of household, commercial and office furniture.

Global Cabinet Hardware market competition by top manufacturers

Blum

Hettich

GRASS

Häfele

Assa Abloy

Allegion

Spectrum Brands Holdings (HHI)

Salice

The J.G. Edelen

Yajie

As for the United States Cabinet Hardware industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated in terms of distributors. About 63% market share in revenue is grasped by the top five distributors, Home Depot, Lowes, Wal-Mart, Menards, Amazon. The United States giant Home Depot, which has 24.30% market share in 2017, is the leading distributor in the Cabinet Hardware industry.

A key variable in the performance of Cabinet Hardware producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

The worldwide market for Cabinet Hardware is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 11200 million US$ in 2024, from 7520 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cabinet Hardware in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cabinet pulls

Cabinet knobs

Cabinet hinges

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Others

Table of Contents

1 Cabinet Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cabinet Hardware

1.2 Classification of Cabinet Hardware by Types

1.2.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Cabinet Hardware Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Cabinet Hardware Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Cabinet Hardware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Cabinet Hardware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Cabinet Hardware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Cabinet Hardware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Cabinet Hardware Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Cabinet Hardware (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Cabinet Hardware Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Cabinet Hardware Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Cabinet Hardware Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Cabinet Hardware Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Cabinet Hardware Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

