Cabinets Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

KraftMaid

Merillat

Aristokraft

Wellborn

Marsh Furniture

Robern

Canyon Creek Get A Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14484188 About Cabinets Market:

A cabinet is a box-shaped piece of furniture with doors and/or drawers for storing miscellaneous items. Some cabinets stand alone while others are built in to a wall or are attached to it like a medicine cabinet. Cabinets are typically made of wood (solid or with veneers or artificial surfaces), coated steel (common for medicine cabinets), or synthetic materials. Commercial grade cabinets, which differ in the materials used, are called casework.

The Asia/Pacific region will be the largest regional consumer of cabinets in 2018, when sales are expected to reach nearly one-third of the global total. The Asia/Pacific region will also see a very strong annual rate of growth through 2018, fueled by rapid demand increases in developing countries, primarily China and India. China is expected to continue to see the fastest increases in cabinet demand of any country, surpassing Japan to become the second largest global cabinet market. Rapid growth in installations of cabinets in new and existing homes, as well as in nonresidential buildings, will support the robust demand in China.

Kitchen Cabinets

Bathroom Cabinets

Store Fixture Cabinets

Entertainment Center Cabinets

Home Office Cabinets

Laundry & Mudroom Cabinets

Garage Cabinets Global Cabinets Market Report Segmented by Application:

Residential Construction

Nonresidential Construction