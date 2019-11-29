Cable Assembly Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size, Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

This report studies the “Cable Assembly Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Cable Assembly market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Cable Assembly Market Report – A cable assembly can be created using a number of different casings â straps, cable ties, cable lacing, sleeves, electrical tape, conduit, braiding, a weave of extruded string, or a combination of the these materials â but the purpose is always to increase the efficiency of the products.Cable assemblies are designed according to geometric and electrical requirements, which are translated into a diagram that is used in the preparation and assembly of the harness. First the wires are cut to the desired length followed by a marking process (either manual or automated) for identification purposes. Next, the wires are stripped to expose their metal cores and assembled together with any extra terminals or connectors housings required. The bundle is then clamped onto a form board or assembly fixture. This finished mass is fitted with any protective sleeves, conduit, or extruded yarn. The entire process is usually completed by hand because of the intricate processing required at various stages of production, such as routing the wires through sleeves, taping, crimping terminals onto wires, inserting one sleeve into another, and fastening the strands with tape, clamps, or cable ties.

Global Cable Assembly market competition by top manufacturers

RF Cable Assembly

3M

TE Connectivity

Molex

Minnesota Wire

Amphenol DC Electronics

Epec

CMA

FCI

WL Gore & Associates

Samtec

TPC Wire & Cable

Times Microwave Systems

Carrio Cabling

Fischer Connectors SA

TMB

Actronix

Micro-Coax

Smiths Microwave

Walker Component Group

The leading manufactures mainly are RF Cable Assembly, 3 M, TE Connectivity

, Molex and Minnesota Wire. RF Cable Assembly is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2016. The next is 3 M and TE Connectivity.

There are mainly three type product of Cable Assembly market: Data cable assembly, High speed cable assembly and Conventional cable assembly. Data cable assembly accounts the largest proportion.

Geographically, the global Cable Assembly market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global Cable Assembly products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 43.33% in 2016. The next is Europe and North America.

The worldwide market for Cable Assembly is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 20600 million US$ in 2024, from 17000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Cable Assembly in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Data cable assembly

High Speed Cable Assembly

Conventional Cable Assembly

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Communications

Medical Equipment

Machine

Automotive

