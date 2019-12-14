Cable Tray Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

About Cable Tray Market:

Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. These are available in numerous styles & sizes and are considered highly useful in conditions when possibility of changes in wiring systems is expected. New cables can be installed by laying them in the tray, instead of pulling them through a pipe. Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost.

The global market for cable trays is characterized by supply of cable trays that have good tensile strength and heavy load carrying capacity. Manufacturers of cable trays manufacture products that have reliable characteristics and effective functionality. Cable trays are highly preferred by end consumers as they provide ease of maintenance in cable management system. The global demand for cable trays is expected to grow prominently due to requirement in the telecom industry. The telecom market segment is anticipated to sustain the growing demand for cable trays over the forecast period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity over cable conduits. Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for industrial plants and commercial buildings. However, cable trays are gaining popularity due to their design flexibility, simplicity, and lower installation cost. Depending on the type of circuits and the wiring density, the incorporation of a cable tray wiring system may result in up to 60% cost reduction as compared to the conduit wiring system. The cable tray wiring system saves costs in design, material procurement, installation, and maintenance areas.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the cable tray market during the forecast period. High consumption rates in major end-verticals such power, construction, manufacturing, and IT and telecommunication are driving the growth momentum in this region. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the cable tray market in North America. The majority of the cable tray demands in the US comes from the upgrading and maintaining assignments of the electrical and communication network infrastructure. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico will also contribute significantly to the revenue of the cable trays market in the next few years.

The global Cable Tray market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cable Tray volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cable Tray market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cable Tray:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cable Tray in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Cable Tray Market by Types:

Ladder Type Cable Trays

Solid Bottom Cable Trays

Trough Cable Trays

Channel Cable Trays

Wire Mesh Cable Trays

Single Rail Cable Trays

Cable Tray Market by Applications:

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

