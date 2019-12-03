Calcined Petcoke Market Trends, Growth, Type And Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast To 2023

The “Calcined Petcoke Market” Report provides the Vendors data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution CAGR, etc. Some other factors such as price, cost, as import, export, gross margin, and consumption are also analyzed. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Calcined Petcoke market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 4.53% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Calcined Petcoke market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Green petcoke is a carbonaceous solid residue produced by the thermal decomposition of petroleum fractions. It has low metal content and is calcined in rotary kilns to form calcined petcoke. During the calcination process, green petcoke is heated to increase its electrical conductivity and remove volatile matter, moisture, and other impurities. The calcined petcoke is further processed to produce carbon anodes in the required shape and physical characteristics by using anode baking ovens. The quality of the calcined petcoke plays a key role in the performance and quality of the anodes. Most of the calcined petcoke produced is used in the aluminum industry, followed by the steel and chemical industries and the manufacturing of several graphite and carbon products. Calcined petcoke is also used in the steel industry for steel melting, recarburization, and the manufacturing of special steel and alloys. Calcined petcoke is also an essential reducing agent in the manufacturing of titanium dioxide through the chloride process. The growth of these industries will increase the consumption of, and thereby the demand for, calcined petcoke. Ouranalysts have predicted that the calcined petcoke market will register a CAGR of about 5% by 2023.

