Calcium Aluminate Cement Market 2019: Overview, Top Manufactures, Calcium Aluminate Cement Market Demands, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Calcium aluminate cement is cement formed from the combination of limestone and Calcium aluminates, “alumina cements” or “high alumina cements” are obtained by the reaction at high temperature of lime (from limestone) and alumina (contained in natural minerals like Calcium Aluminate). The product obtained after cooling is a hard mineral: calcium aluminate clinker.

Almatis

Kerneos

Ãimsa

Calucem

Zhengzhou Dengfeng Smelting Materials

Fengrun Metallurgy Material

RWC

Caltra Nederland

U.S. Electrofused Minerals

Shree Harikrushna Industries

Gorka Cement (Poland)

Denka Company (Japan)

Carborundum Universal Limited (India)

Calderys (India)

Cementos Molins Industrial S.A (Spain)

Elfusa

Major Types covered in the Calcium Aluminate Cement Market report are:

CA40

CA50

CA60

CA70

CA80

CA40

CA50

CA60

CA70

Refractory

Building Chemistry

Technical Concrete

Pipe & Waste Water

As large demand of high-quality products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-quality. Currently, the Chinese calcium Aluminate cement industry does not only begin to transit to high-quality calcium Aluminate cement products, but still extended in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Calcium Aluminate Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1370 million US$ in 2024, from 1090 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Aluminate Cement in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.