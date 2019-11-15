Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2024

“Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market In Future, we develop with Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/ 13118226

Short Details of Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Report – Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.

Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market competition by top manufacturers

AlzChem

NCI

Denka

Jiafeng Chemical

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Darong Group

Gulang Xinmiao

Yinglite Chemical

Beilite Chemical

Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Enquire before purchasing this report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/ 13118226

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the worlds largest exporting country.

Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.8% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Purchase this report (Price 3480 USD for single user license) – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/ 13118226

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Calcium Cyanamide Granular

Calcium Cyanamide Powder By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Fertilizer Industry

Pesticide Industry