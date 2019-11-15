Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2024

“Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market” report conjointly covers import/export info across all significant regions lined in this document. Furthermore, we have the ability to fully give data regarding import/export info across any explicit nation according to demand. By knowing the capacity of Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market In Future, we develop with Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Research Report to supply Investors to realize their goals in their respective area all over the world. The Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Report concentrates on supplying best yields of investment to investors.
Short Details of Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Report – Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer.
Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market competition by top manufacturers
- AlzChem
- NCI
- Denka
- Jiafeng Chemical
- Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical
- Darong Group
- Gulang Xinmiao
- Yinglite Chemical
- Beilite Chemical
- Shandong Efirm Biochemistry
- Ningxia Baoma Chemical
The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.
The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production
China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the worlds largest exporting country.
Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The worldwide market for Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.8% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Calcium Cyanamide Granular
1.2.2 Calcium Cyanamide Powder
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Fertilizer Industry
1.3.2 Pesticide Industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 AlzChem
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 AlzChem Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 NCI
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 NCI Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Denka
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Denka Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Jiafeng Chemical
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Jiafeng Chemical Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.6 Darong Group
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Darong Group Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.7 Gulang Xinmiao
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Gulang Xinmiao Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.8 Yinglite Chemical
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 Yinglite Chemical Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.9 Beilite Chemical
2.9.1 Business Overview
2.9.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.9.2.1 Product A
2.9.2.2 Product B
2.9.3 Beilite Chemical Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.10 Shandong Efirm Biochemistry
2.10.1 Business Overview
2.10.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.10.2.1 Product A
2.10.2.2 Product B
2.10.3 Shandong Efirm Biochemistry Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.11 Ningxia Baoma Chemical
2.11.1 Business Overview
2.11.2 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Type and Applications
2.11.2.1 Product A
2.11.2.2 Product B
2.11.3 Ningxia Baoma Chemical Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) by Country
5.1 North America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
And Continue…………………………………..
