Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market 2019: Size, Overview, Opportunities, In-Depth Analysis Overview, Growth Impact and Demand 2024

AlzChem

NCI

Denka

Jiafeng Chemical

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Darong Group

Gulang Xinmiao

Yinglite Chemical

Beilite Chemical

Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

About Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7): Calcium cyanamide is a chemical compound used in industrial agricultural fertilizers. The fertilizer calcium cyanamide helps plants to reach high yields, thus maximizing profits for farmers. The chemical is applied directly to the soil, where it breaks down into ingredients that are beneficial to plan growth. Calcium cyanamide also functions in other facets in addition to being a fertilizer. Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Industry report begins with a basic Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Types:

Calcium Cyanamide Granular

Calcium Cyanamide Powder Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) Market Applications:

Fertilizer Industry

Pesticide Industry

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

China is the largest supplier of calcium cyanamide, with a production market share nearly 71% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Calcium Cyanamide, enjoying production market share nearly 15.4% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2015. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 17.9%. China is the worlds largest exporting country.

Market competition is not intense. Jiafeng Chemical Jiafeng Chemical, are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Calcium Cyanamide (CAS 156-62-7) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.8% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.