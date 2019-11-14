Calcium Cyanamide Market 2019 Outlook, Growth by Top Key Manufacturers, Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Global “Calcium Cyanamide Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Calcium Cyanamide in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Calcium Cyanamide Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

AlzChem

NCI

Denka

Jiafeng Chemical

Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical

Darong Group

Gulang Xinmiao

Yinglite Chemical

Beilite Chemical

Shandong Efirm Biochemistry

Ningxia Baoma Chemical The report provides a basic overview of the Calcium Cyanamide industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Calcium Cyanamide Market Types:

Calcium Cyanamide Granular

Calcium Cyanamide Powder Calcium Cyanamide Market Applications:

Fertilizer Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Pesticide Industry

The global average price of calcium cyanamide is in the decreasing trend in the last three years, from 608 USD/MT in 2011 to 499 USD/MT in 2015. Prices rose sharply due to the decline in Chinese calcium carbide reduction.

The use of calcium cyanamide in the downstream application is fertilizer and pesticide, most used in fertilizer, resulting in calcium cyanamide manufacturers bargaining power is weak, limiting the manufacturers of large-scale production

The worldwide market for Calcium Cyanamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.