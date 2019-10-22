Calcium Formate Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

Global “Calcium Formate Market” 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Calcium Formate industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Calcium Formate

Calcium Formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. It is used as leather tanning, animal feed additive, cement additive, silage treatment etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid. In this report, statistics includes feed and industrial Grade.

The following Manufactures are included in the Calcium Formate Market report:

Perstorp

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Chongqing Chuandong Chemical

Feicheng Acid Chemical

LANXESS Corporation

Zibo Ruibao Chemical

Hengxin Chemical

Jiangxi Kosin Organic Chemical

Baoding Guoxiu

Shandong BaoYuan Chemical

Wujiang Hongyang Chemical

Henan Botai

Fano Biotech

Zouping Fenlian

Zibo Zhongchuan Chemical

Command Chemical Corporation

Various costs involved in the production of Calcium Formate are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Calcium Formate industry. Calcium Formate Market Types:

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade Calcium Formate Market Applications:

Feed

Construction

Leather Industry

Chemical Industry