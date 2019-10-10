Calcium Formate Market by Applications, Types, and New Technology | Opportunity Analysis and Forecast: 2019  2024

The report shows positive growth in “Calcium Formate Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. Calcium Formate industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. Calcium Formate Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Calcium Formate is the calcium salt of formic acid, HCOOH. The chemical formula is Ca(HCOO)2. It is used as leather tanning, animal feed additive, cement additive, silage treatment etc. It may be produced synthetically by reacting calcium oxide or calcium hydroxide with formic acid. In this report, statistics includes feed and industrial Grade.

For industry structure analysis, the Calcium Formate industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 26.09% of the revenue market. Perstorp is the leader of the global calcium formate industry.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Calcium Formate. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Calcium Formate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 260 million US$ in 2024, from 230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Feed

Construction

Leather Industry

Chemical Industry