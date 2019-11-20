 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Calcium Hypochlorite Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Calcium Hypochlorite

Global “Calcium Hypochlorite Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Calcium Hypochlorite in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Calcium Hypochlorite Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Lonza
  • Axiall
  • Barchemicals
  • Nippon Soda
  • Tosoh
  • Nankai Chemical
  • Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
  • Weilite
  • Salt & Chemical Complex
  • Nanke
  • Yufeng
  • Kaifeng
  • Jiansheng
  • Xinze
  • Huanghua Kaifeng
  • Ruifuxin

    The report provides a basic overview of the Calcium Hypochlorite industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Calcium Hypochlorite Market Types:

  • Calcium Process
  • Sodium Process

    Calcium Hypochlorite Market Applications:

  • Water Treating Agent
  • Bleach
  • Others

    Finally, the Calcium Hypochlorite market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Calcium Hypochlorite market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • Calcium hypochlorite production has relatively low technology barrier and is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world calcium hypochlorite industry. The main market players are Lonza, Axiall, Barchemicals, Nippon Soda, Tosoh, Weilite and Salt & Chemical Complex.
  • The sales of calcium hypochlorite is expected to increase to 466118 MT in 2018 from 391617 MT in 2013 with an average growth rate of about 3.54%. The sales market is concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.
  • The global revenue increased with the 0.91% average increasing rate. Asia-Pacific is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 52.26% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite in 2017. The sales shares of North America and Europe were 22.63% and 18.53%.
  • Calcium hypochlorite is mainly applied in water treating agent production and bleach production. And water treating agent application and bleach application consumed 64.00% and 25.36% of the global consumption of calcium hypochlorite respectively in 2017. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more calcium hypochlorite. So, calcium hypochlorite has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The major raw materials for calcium hypochlorite are calcium hydroxide, sodium hydroxide and chlorine, etc. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of calcium hypochlorite, and then impact the price of calcium hypochlorite.
  • We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. The price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Calcium Hypochlorite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Calcium Hypochlorite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 137

