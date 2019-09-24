 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 24, 2019

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate

Global “Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market also studies the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Calcium Magnesium Carbonate:

Calcium magnesium carbonate, also called dolomite, is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market by Manufactures:

  • Lhoist Group
  • Imerys
  • Liuhe Mining
  • Omya Group
  • Sibelco
  • Specialty Minerals
  • Cemex
  • Nordkalk
  • Beihai Group
  • E. Dillon & Company
  • Graymont
  • Wancheng Meiye
  • Longcliffe Quarries
  • Jindu Mining
  • Carriere de Merlemont
  • Nittetsu Mining
  • Arihant MinChem
  • Dongfeng Dolomite
  • Jinding Magnesite Group
  • PT Polowijo Gosari
  • MINERARIA DI BOCA SR
  • Carmeuse
  • Danding Group
  • Multi Min
  • Shinko Kogyo
  • Samwha Group

    The study objectives of this report are:

    To study and analyze the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market by identifying its various subsegments. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). Focuses on the key global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. To project the value and sales volume of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate submarkets, with respect to key regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Types:

  • Ore
  • Ore Sand
  • Breeze

    Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Applications:

  • Construction Materials
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • Other

     

    Scope of Report:

  • According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of calcium magnesium carbonate industry is relative low. The top five companies were estimated to account for 12.32% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, USA, China, India and South America. And the major manufacturers include Lhoist Group, Imerys, Liuhe Mining, Cemex, Carriere de Merlemont and others.
  • The global production of calcium magnesium carbonate increases from 101093.8 K MT in 2012 to 111002.9 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, USA calcium magnesium carbonate production share was about 40.74% in 2016. Europe production share took 31.29% and China production share took 8.16%.
  • Calcium magnesium carbonate is very high demand in Europe, USA and China. During 2012 and 2017, USA calcium magnesium carbonate consumption kept stable with 40245.4 K MT in 2012 and 44587.3 K MT in 2017,. On the other hand, Europe calcium magnesium carbonate consumption increased from 32501.7 K MT in 2012 to 36775.8 K MT in 2017.
  • Calcium magnesium carbonate is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2016, the industrial field is dominated the market with 64.66% share.
  • Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current calcium magnesium carbonate downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.
  • The worldwide market for Calcium Magnesium Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2920 million US$ in 2024, from 2530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Magnesium Carbonate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Magnesium Carbonate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Pages: 138

    Market Overview of Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market

    1.1 Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type I

    1.2.2 Type II

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application I

    1.3.2 Application II

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture I

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture I Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture II

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture II Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    Continued..

