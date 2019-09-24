Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market also studies the global Calcium Magnesium Carbonate market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Calcium Magnesium Carbonate:

Calcium magnesium carbonate, also called dolomite, is a naturally occurring double carbonate consisting of a structural arrangement of calcium carbonate CaCO3 and magnesium carbonate MgCO3. The nodular particle shape of dolomite crystals has similarities to marble ones. Therefore, dolomite is often present together with marble. Its sedimentary origin had been subjected to high pressure and temperature (metamorphosis) during movements in the earth’s crust.

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market by Manufactures:

Lhoist Group

Imerys

Liuhe Mining

Omya Group

Sibelco

Specialty Minerals

Cemex

Nordkalk

Beihai Group

E. Dillon & Company

Graymont

Wancheng Meiye

Longcliffe Quarries

Jindu Mining

Carriere de Merlemont

Nittetsu Mining

Arihant MinChem

Dongfeng Dolomite

Jinding Magnesite Group

PT Polowijo Gosari

MINERARIA DI BOCA SR

Carmeuse

Danding Group

Multi Min

Shinko Kogyo

Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Types:

Ore

Ore Sand

Breeze Calcium Magnesium Carbonate Market Applications:

Construction Materials

Industrial

Medical

According to QYR’s analysts, the concentration of calcium magnesium carbonate industry is relative low. The top five companies were estimated to account for 12.32% production volume market share in 2016. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, USA, China, India and South America. And the major manufacturers include Lhoist Group, Imerys, Liuhe Mining, Cemex, Carriere de Merlemont and others.

The global production of calcium magnesium carbonate increases from 101093.8 K MT in 2012 to 111002.9 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.51% from 2017 to 2022. In 2016, USA calcium magnesium carbonate production share was about 40.74% in 2016. Europe production share took 31.29% and China production share took 8.16%.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is very high demand in Europe, USA and China. During 2012 and 2017, USA calcium magnesium carbonate consumption kept stable with 40245.4 K MT in 2012 and 44587.3 K MT in 2017,. On the other hand, Europe calcium magnesium carbonate consumption increased from 32501.7 K MT in 2012 to 36775.8 K MT in 2017.

Calcium magnesium carbonate is an essential mineral which is using in many industries. The principal uses of industrial dolomite, firstly as a refractory and later as a flux, have been linked with iron and steelmaking since the latter part of the 19th century. In 2016, the industrial field is dominated the market with 64.66% share.

Despite the huge market of the industry, but the current calcium magnesium carbonate downstream industry is saturated, so the market competition will continue to increase, resulting in significant reduction of profits for small manufacturers, leading to the possibility of changes in the market.

The worldwide market for Calcium Magnesium Carbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 2920 million US$ in 2024, from 2530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Magnesium Carbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.