Calcium Propionate Market 2019 | Latest Trends, Industry Size & Share, Opportunities, Demand Status and Forecast 2025

Global "Calcium Propionate Market" report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

Niacet (SK Capital)

Impextraco

Addcon

Kemin Industries

Macco Organiques

Real S.A.S.

Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

Shandong Tong Tai Wei Run Chemical (TTWR)

Calcium propionate, a food and feed additive, acts as an antimicrobial agent and is used as a preservative in a variety of products. It helps to reduce the growth of bacteria and fungi and helps to increase the food’s shelf life. Calcium propionate is used to counter the development of microbes on various bakery products prone to spoiling by bacteria.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the second-largest market for calcium propionate, after North America, through 2023, owing to the increased awareness about calcium propionate and its associated benefits. It remains one of the important markets for calcium propionate manufacturers due to its size and its regulatory environment. The Middle Eastern & African countries are increasingly adopting calcium propionate due to a change in consumer lifestyles and increasing demand for fresh products. Feed preservation has also been exhibiting a remarkable growth due to its commercialization in several regions. As the food and feed industries are inter-linked, there is a need to provide animals with nutritional, high-quality feed so as to ensure that animals consume safe products and are not affected by various infections. Apart from preservatives, calcium propionate is also used for the treatment of milk fever. However, the rise in demand for preservative-free, natural food products could act as a restraining factor for the growth of this market.

In 2019, the market size of Calcium Propionate is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Calcium Propionate.

Global Calcium Propionate Market Report Segment by Types:

Dry

Liquid

Global Calcium Propionate Market Report Segmented by Application:

Food

Feed

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Calcium Propionate in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

