Calcium Silicate Market 2019 Growth Factor Analysis by Demand Status, Industry Size, Share and Forecast to 2025

Calcium silicate, also known as calcium orthosilicate, is a white powder derived from diatomaceous earth and limestone. It is obtained by reacting calcium oxide and silica in various ratios. Calcium silicate possesses properties such as high physical water absorption and low bulk density. Due to these special physical characteristics calcium silicate has several applications in the construction sector. It is also used as a food additive in the food processing industry.The product is primarily employed as a substitute for asbestos in high-temperature insulation materials. Further, it is employed in the production of coatings, roofing products, and plastics. Rising use of these products in the construction sector is expected to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period. Growing roof and floor tile needs on account of increasing new construction and refurbishment work are expected to have a positive impact on the calcium silicate demand over the forecast period. Growth and development of construction and increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development is expected to be a driver for this market over the forecast period. However, raw material price volatility and low raw material availability are expected to challenge growth over the forecast period.Germany in EMEA is witnessing an increasing demand for calcium silicate. The presence of associations such as European association for passive fire protection (EAPFP) for commercial and residential buildings will further boost the need for calcium silicate pipe insulation or calcium silicate based insulation materials. Also, the production rate of calcium silicate board or sheet is also increasing in the region due to the rising focus on integrating fire-resistance in buildings.The global Calcium Silicate market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on Calcium Silicate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Silicate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Calcium Silicate in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Calcium Silicate manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

