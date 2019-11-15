Calcium Sulfate Market Size 2019 Expected To Witness Industry Growth to 2024

Manufacturers in Calcium Sulfate Market:

Knauf

National Gypsum

Saint-Gobain group

LafargeHolcim

Volma

American Gypsum

Armstrong World Industries

Etex Group

ACG Materials

Yoshino

Matanat A

GGI

Gipsopolimer

Aytas Alci A.S

Diamond K Gypsum Company

Omid Semnan Gypsum

Al Watania Gypsum

Jonoub Gypsum

BNBM Group

Taishan Gypsum

Calcium sulfate is the inorganic compound with the formula CaSO4 and related hydrates. Calcium sulfate is also known as gypsum. The material of calcium sulfate is from gypsum mine. It is most commonly used in homes and commercial buildings, as gypsum wallboard. Gypsum wallboard is a rigid, light-weight building product, valued for its fire-resistant properties. In construction one of the more common uses of gypsum is in the production of plasterboard. Calcium sulfate has many other uses, too. In fact, it is used as a filler ingredient in many foods.

Industrial Grade

Food & Pharm Grade

Others Calcium Sulfate Market Applications:

Construction Materials

Plater Mold Casting

Construction Materials

Plater Mold Casting

Food & Pharm Industry

Calcium Sulfate downstream is wide, the major fields are construction materials, plaster mold casting, food & pharm industry, etc. In recent years, construction materials industry has developed rapidly. Increasing demand for construction materials industry is expected to drive the demand of the calcium sulfate market.

As overall economic downward trend in China and complicated international economic situation in the world in the past few years, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. In addition, in the world market of calcium sulfate, supply has been in relative large in the past few years.

The worldwide market for Calcium Sulfate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 12100 million US$ in 2024, from 8720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Sulfate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.