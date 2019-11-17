Calcium Tablets Market 2019 Global Industry Trends, Statistics, Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Key Players | Industry Forecast by Product, Applications and End- User

Short Details of Calcium Tablets Market Report – Calcium tablets are elemental forms of calcium, an essential mineral for human health that may be taken to supplement calcium obtained from dietary sources or to address a calcium deficiency. Most supplements contain one of two forms of calciumâcalcium carbonate and calcium citrate. Since vitamin D is needed to help the body absorb calcium, many calcium supplements also contain vitamin D.Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body. Between one and two percent of body weight is calciumâthe average male has about three pounds of calcium; the average female contains about two poundsâand nearly all of itâ99%âis concentrated in the bones and teeth. The remaining one percent is in the cells of the body, blood, and extracellular fluid (the fluid between cells).

Global Calcium Tablets market competition by top manufacturers

Pfizer

A&Z Pharmaceutical

Zhendong Group

HPGC

By-health

Osteoform

Amway



The Scope of the Report:

The classification of Children, Adult and The Aged, and the proportion of The Aged in 2016 is about 42%. And the market share of children is about 32.4%.

Calcium Tablets are widely used in Pharmacy, Hospital, Online and other. The most proportion of Calcium Tablets is used in Pharmacy and the consumption proportion in 2016 about 45%.

Market competition is intense. Pfizer, A&Z Pharmaceutical, Zhendong Group, HPGC, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Calcium Tablets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Calcium Tablets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Children

Adult

The Aged By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmacy

Hospital

Online