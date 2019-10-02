Calendering Resins Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry and Forecast to 2025

Global “Calendering Resins Market” research report offers a comprehensive study based on the in-depth research of the whole market, mainly on the market size, growth scenario, revenue, opportunities, competitive analysis, regional analysis, trend analysis of Calendering Resins. Report study has a clear objective to mark potential stakeholders of the company. Top companies are developing and proposing superior product and facilities to increase important consumer base from both a local and worldwide perception.

About Calendering Resins:

Flexible packaging is increasingly being used in major consumer brands. There is also some new introduction of products in the flexible packaging market such as vacuum pouches, high temperature retort pouches, and stand-up pouches, which has led to a change in global packaging trends. Addition of layers into the flexible packaging structure can lead to improvements in its functionality and economic viability. Flexible packaging products use over 70% less plastic than rigid packaging options and also acquire a small space on shelves during packaging. Lightweight characteristics of flexible packaging makes its recycling easier. Flexible packaging provides a wide range of presentation possibilities that enable the product manufacturer to increase the aesthetic appeal of the product and also enhance the product branding. This increases the inclination of product manufacturers towards the adoption of flexible packaging solutions over rigid packaging solutions.

Significant growth of the food & beverage industry will help drive the calendering resins (PET, PETG, and PVC) market over the forecast period. Consumers are more inclined towards the use of packaging films for food products. PVC, PET and PETG films are considered the most economic means for the packaging, protection and distribution of food products. Other properties of these packaging films include an improved shelf life, flexible packaging that is easy to store the products, reseal ability, no contamination, UV resistance, recyclable nature, shock resistance and low shrinkage tendency. These packaging films are also becoming the first choice of many food industries as these are considered more economical than any other packaging material. Other than food and beverages, the healthcare and medical segment is also expected to dominate the global calendering resins market with the increase in demand for flexible packaging plastic.

In 2019, the market size of Calendering Resins is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Calendering Resins.

Calendering Resins market research report provides data with segmentation of product, application, companies and regions. The history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025 is studied.

Formosa Plastic

Eastman Chemical

SK Chemicals

Westlake Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Occidental Petroleum

SABIC

du Pont

Market Size Split by Type

PVC

PET

PETG

Market Size Split by Application

Furniture And Furniture Trim

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electrical

Building & Construction

Healthcare And Medical

Others

Market size split by Region: – North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Calendering Resins market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

