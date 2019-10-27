Cam Chain Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global "Cam Chain Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market.

About Cam Chain

A cam chain or timing chain is a part of an internal combustion engine that synchronizes the rotation of the crankshaft and the camshaft so that the engine’s valves open and close at the proper times during each cylinder’s intake and exhaust strokes.

Cam Chain Market Key Players:

Tsubakimoto

Borgwarner

Schaeffler

DAIDO KOGYO

Iwis

LGB

Qingdao Choho

TIDC

Rockman Industries

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Cam Chain in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Cam Chain Market Types:

Roller Chain

Silent Chain Cam Chain Market Applications:

Automotive

The classification of Cam Chain includes Roller Chain and Silent Chain. The proportion of Roller Chain in 2016 is about 82.65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016, as the fast development of silent chain.

China region is the largest supplier of Cam Chain, with a production market share nearly 29.57% in 2016. India is the second largest supplier of Cam Chain, enjoying production market share nearly 19.33% in 2016.

With fast growing automotive market and developed motorcycle market, China is also the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. Following China, India is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16.46%.

