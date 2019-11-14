Camphene Market 2019-2024: Product Category, Suppliers, Value, Applications and Market Growth

Global “Camphene Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Camphene in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Camphene Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

Sky Dragon Fine-Chem (CN)

The report provides a basic overview of the Camphene industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Camphene Market Types:

General Type

Other Camphene Market Applications:

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Finally, the Camphene market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source. In a word, the Camphene market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Scope of Report:

As an important organic synthetic material, camphene is widely used in flavor & fragrance, synthetic material and pesticide. Flavor & fragrance is the largest application of camphene, taking 58.15% of the world camphene consumption in 2015. Givaudan, Firmenich and IFF are the main consumers in this field.

The level of concentration of the camphene industry is relatively high. Manufacturers mainly distribute over China and India, like Saptagir Camphor, Camphor & Allied Products, Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes, Kanchi Karpooram, Fujian Green Pine, Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology and Sky Dragon. Among them, Fujian Green Pine is the largest manufacturer accounting for 19.29% of the global camphene production in 2015, follow by Saptagir Camphor with 11.72% market share. The production scale of Russia and Mexico manufacturers such as Origsintez OJSC and AlEn Industries is relatively small, only take for 4.89 and 3.83 percent of the global total production.

It is expected that the camphene consumption will be 15275 MT in 2022 and the sales revenue will reach 38.25 million USD. At the same time, the price may continue to decline. This industry is easily affected by the market demand and the policy. The future is unknown, and the camphene development will based on the market demand and the policy of the producers. 2016 will be very complicated, due to the expectations for an interest-rate increase from the Federal Reserve, and the currency devaluation of China, India and other countries.

The worldwide market for Camphene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 40 million US$ in 2024, from 30 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.