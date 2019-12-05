Cannabis Oil Market 2019 Demand Status, Size, Share, Business Plans, New Technologies, Types, Applications, and Forecast by Growth Rate to 2025

Global “Cannabis Oil Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Cannabis Oil market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Cannabis Oil industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Cannabis Oil Market:

Select Oil

K.I.N.D. Concentrates

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria

Emblem Cannabis Oils

Whistler

The Lab

Absolute Terps Get a Sample Copy of the Report – http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13916568 Know About Cannabis Oil Market: Cannabis oil is from the marijuana plant (cannabis indicas). The oil is extracted from the leaves of the cannabis plant. It contains high levels of THC. It is used for medicinal purposes and as a recreational drug. Cannabis oil reached considerable popularity when a man in Canada named Rick Simpson began distributing this concentrate, albeit illegally, as a medicine. Ricks oil (commonly known as “Rick Simpson oil”) brought the long studied knowledge about the anti-tumor and various medicinal properties of cannabis to the mainstream.Global major cannabis oil production regions are USA, Canada and Europe. Canada is the largest production region, which produced 1071.6 kilo bottles in 2017, accounting for 52.66%. USA is the second largest production region, with production of 778.9 kilo bottles in 2017.The global Cannabis Oil market is valued at 100 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2160 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 46.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cannabis Oil market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at http://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13916568 Cannabis Oil Market by Applications:

Recreational

Medical Cannabis Oil Market by Types:

Organic Cannabis Oil