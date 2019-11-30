Canned Fruits Market Research Analysis 2019-2024 includes Product Category, Application and Specification

Global “Canned Fruits Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Canned Fruits Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Canned Fruits:

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time.

Canned Fruits Market Manufactures:

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

H.J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai Major Classification:

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

Others Major Applications:

<20 Year Old

20-40 Year Old

40-50 Year Old

>50 Year Old The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce canned fruit product, mainly concentrating in USA, Europe, China and Southeast Asia. The main market players are ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Gulong Food, Kangfa Foods and Shandong Xiangtiantian, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions. in2016, the consumptions market share of USA is 34.60%. The second major consumptions region is Europe with 25.69% share in 2016.

Canned fruit can be classified as five major types by the kinds of fresh fruit: canned peaches, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple and canned pears. Canned mandarin oranges are the main export commodities in China. Canned peaches are quite popular in North America and Europe. In 2016, the production volume market share is up to 44.52%.

The worldwide market for Canned Fruits is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million US$ in 2024, from 5010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.