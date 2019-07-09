Canon Revealed Powershot Cameras- Next Gen Cameras for Vloggers

Canon has revealed a pair of PowerShot cameras that are excellently suited for YouTube and Instagram creators. Much better than its high-end EOS R cameras. The G5 X II and G7 X III and, heir to the PowerShot G7 X II and G5 X, each pack 20-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensors with DIGIC 8 image processors, and may shoot photos at 20 fps with a decent ISO level of 12,800.

Canon has labeled the G7 X III “the next-era vlogging camera,” and it seems to have the specs to again that up. It carries a 4.2 times optical lens – with built-in optical image stabilization, for one factor. You additionally get a 3-inch rear touchscreen that may tilt up 180 degrees for vloggers or selfie-takers. To make sure top audio quality, it even has a built-in microphone input, though no headphone jack.

On the video aspect, you may shoot 4K video at 30 fps with no cropping, a characteristic even the $2,300 EOS R cannot brag. For slow-motion, it can shoot 120 fps at 1080p. Maybe most impressively, the G7 X III allows you to stream on to YouTube over WiFi. With all these issues taken into consideration, together with the G7 X III’s small, light-weight form factor, you need to have a top-notch, reasonable YouTuber camera.

Thanks to a built-in gyro, you’ll be able to shoot vertical video, and the G7 X III will log that into the clip’s metadata so you can add it to an Instagram story.

The place the G7 X III targets vloggers, the G5 X II (above) is aimed at photographers. It packs roughly the identical design and video/picture specs, however, has an impressive 24-120mm equal f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and a pop-up OLED digital viewfinder.

The G7 X III will value $749 and are available silver or black, whereas the G5 X II is $899 in black only.