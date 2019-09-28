Capric Acid Market to Gain Maximum Attention Worldwide | Key Findings Industry Size and Assessment 2024

Capric acid, also known as decanoic acid, is a medium-chain saturated fatty acid. It is used in several end-user industries due to its wide range of chemical properties. Capric acid is manufactured by wet fractionation of palm kernel oil. Coconut oil is also used in the manufacture of capric acid. Capric acid is used in multiple end-user industries such as food & beverage, industrial chemicals, personal care, pharmaceutical, and others. Capric acid acts as an emulsifier and emollient. It is used in the manufacture of creams and lotions in the personal care industry. Capric acid is also used in the manufacture of artificial flavors in the food & beverage industry. Capric acid acts as an antimicrobial agent. As a result, it is used in commercial food handling. It is primarily used in breweries, wineries, and meat processing plants. Capric acid is also used in textile treatment and manufacture of dyes. Additionally, capric acid is used in the pharmaceuticals industry. It is also useful in the manufacture of synthetic rubber. Capric acid is used as a plasticizer in the manufacture of range of plastics. In addition, it is well-known for manufacturing lubricating grease. Application of capric acid in the personal care industry is likely to boost the capric acid market in the next eight years. Additionally, the usage of capric acid in food & beverage, industrial chemicals, and personal care end-user segments is expected to increase demand for capric acid during the forecast period.

Capric Acid Market Segmentation Data is as follow:

Capric Acid Market by Top Manufacturers:

Temix Oleo, P&G, VVF LLC, Henan Eastar Chemicals CLtd., Chemical Associates, Inc., Oleocomm International Ltd., Acidchem International Sdn Bhd, Ecogreen Oleochemicals (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Henan Eastar Chemicals CLtd., ChemCeed LLC, Taiko Group

By Product Type

Animal, Plant

By Application

Food & Beverage, Industrial Chemicals, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others (Rubber, Plastic, etc.)

Regional Capric Acid Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and More

