Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size.

About Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2):

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

Top Key Players of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market:

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Major Types covered in the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report are:

Solid Type

Major Applications covered in the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report are:

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Others Scope of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market:

Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.

Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, Chinaâ caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.