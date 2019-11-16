Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 – Globally Market Size, Analysis, Share, Research, Business Growth and Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

The global “Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market” is valued at XXX million USD in 2019 and is likely to reach XXX million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019- Report supply Industry analysis with growth opportunities within this market with current and improved data as dimensions, trends, market share and forecast to 2024.

Short Details of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report – Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.,

Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market competition by top manufacturers

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Alpek



This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Solid Type

Liquid Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) by Country

5.1 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) by Country

8.1 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

