Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) industry.

Geographically, Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Repot:

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Alpek About Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2): Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Industry report begins with a basic Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Types:

Solid Type

Liquid Type Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Applications:

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.

Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, Chinaâ caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.