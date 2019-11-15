 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2)

Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) industry.

Geographically, Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Repot:

  • Fibrant
  • BASF
  • Sinopec
  • UBE
  • CPDC
  • AdvanSix
  • Capro
  • Lanxess
  • Hengyi
  • DOMO Chemicals
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Hongye Group
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • KuibyshevAzot
  • Fujian Tianchen
  • Luxi Chemical
  • Grodno Khimvolokno
  • Grupa Azoty
  • GSFC
  • Alpek

    About Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2):

    Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

    Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Industry report begins with a basic Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Types:

  • Solid Type
  • Liquid Type

    Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Applications:

  • Nylon 6 Fiber
  • Nylon 6 Resin
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.
  • Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, Chinaâ caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.
  • As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • In the end, the report focusses on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market major leading market players in Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Industry report also includes Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Upstream raw materials and Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

