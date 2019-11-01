Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market- Top Key Players, Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and Competitive Landscape To 2024

Global "Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market" Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market report gives a top to bottom outline of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2)

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Key Players:

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Types:

Solid Type

Liquid Type Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Applications:

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.

Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, China caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 12200 million US$ in 2024, from 8900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.