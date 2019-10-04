Caprolactone Market Report: Production by Raw Materials, Cost, Import and Export Insights by 2024

Scope of Caprolactone Market:

Îµ-Caprolactone or simply caprolactone is a lactone (a cyclic ester) possessing a seven-membered ring. Its name is derived from caproic acid. This colorless liquid is miscible with most organic solvents and water and is produced on a large scale as a precursor to caprolactam and polycaprolactone polymers. Îµ-Caprolactone is a colourless liquid with a melting point of -1.3 Â°C and a boiling point of 237 Â°C.

About 63 % of the quantity produced is used on site for the production of polymers (polycaprolactones for own use). The remaining 37 % is sold to customers (downstream users). Îµ-Caprolactone is used by downstream users to modify resins and polymers in order to enhance the performance of the end-products. The majority is used for the modification of acrylic resins and polyesters, but it is also used for modification of epoxy resins and polyurethanes. A small quantity of Îµ-caprolactone (< 2%) is used as reactive diluent and as a solvent (e.g. for vinyl resins).

Caprolactone is a specialty intermediate, serving many different final market segments such as polyurethane elastomers, adhesives and sealants and industrial coatings and many other diverse application areas.

The world’s major consumption regions are the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States. Perstorp and Daicel are the world’s major downstream customers. Îµ-Caprolactone is used as their own raw materials for downstream product. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

Over the next five years, projects that Caprolactone will register a 2.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 280 million by 2023, from US$ 230 million in 2017.

The Caprolactone report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of necessary business trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

Perstorp

Daicel

BASF

Caprolactone Report provides analysis on regions which includes Competition Landscape, Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate. Key players playing dynamics role in Caprolactone market with respect to regions mentioned below: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa. Caprolactone Market Report analyse major segmentation by types and application. Which includes market revenue and growth rate, consumption and growth rate, market price analysis 2013-2018.

99.5 % Purity

99.9% Purity Segmentation by application:

Polycaprolactone

Acrylic Resin Modified

Polyesters Modified

Epoxy Resin Modified