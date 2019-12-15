Caprylic Alcohol Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "Caprylic Alcohol Market" report 2020 focuses on the Caprylic Alcohol industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Caprylic Alcohol Market:

Caprylic alcohol also known as octanol is a colorless liquid with penetrating odor. Caprylic alcohol is insoluble in water and its vapors are heavier than air. Caprylic acid is a fatty acid alcohol mainly used as intermediate in chemicals and pharmaceutical industry.

The market for caprylic alcohol was driven by chemical and pharmaceutical industry. Huge demand from chemical industry for caprylic alcohol as an intermediate is driving the market in past few years.Â

The global Caprylic Alcohol market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Caprylic Alcohol Market Covers Following Key Players:

Azelis UK Life Sciences

Charkit Chemical

Creasyn Finechem

Kao

Sasol Germany

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa Caprylic Alcohol Market by Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Others

Caprylic Alcohol Market by Applications:

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Food And Beverages