Capsaicin Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Capsaicin is an active component of chili peppers, which are plants belonging to the genus Capsicum. It is an irritant for mammals, including humans, and produces a sensation of burning in any tissue with which it comes into contact. Capsaicin and several related compounds are called capsaicinoids and are produced as secondary metabolites by chili peppers, probably as deterrents against certain mammals and fungi. Pure capsaicin is a hydrophobic, colorless, highly pungent, crystalline to waxy compound.

Top Key Players of Capsaicin Market:

Yunnan Honglv

Lonza

Bayer

Dow Meark

Alchem

Tianjin Shennong

Henan Bis-biotech

Great Forest Biomedical

Synthite Industries

Chenguang Biotech Group

Naturite Agro Products

Paparika Oleoâs

AOS Products

Alps Pharmaceutical

Major Types covered in the Capsaicin Market report are:

95% Purity

Other Major Applications covered in the Capsaicin Market report are:

Medicine

Cosmetics

Other Scope of Capsaicin Market:

