Car Audio Speakers Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

About Car Audio Speakers:

Car Audio Speakers is used in cars. The types cover 2-Way speakers, 3-Way speakers, 4-Way speakers and other systems.

Car Audio Speakers Market Manufactures:

anasonic

Continental

Denso Ten

Harman

Hyundai MOBIS

Pioneer

Clarion

Visteon

JVCKENWOOD

Alpine

Delphi

BOSE

Sony

Hangsheng Electronic

Desay SV Automotive

Foryou

2-Way Speakers

3-Way Speakers

4-Way Speakers

Others Car Audio Speakers Market Applications:

Commercial Cars

In the last several years, global market of car audio speakers developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4%, the total growth rate is higher than automotive industry. In 2017, global revenue of car audio speakers is nearly 4.6 B USD; the actual production is about 111 million units.

China region is the largest supplier of car audio speakers, with a production market share nearly 26% in 2017. United States is the second largest supplier of car audio speakers, enjoying production market share nearly 21% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Car Audio Speakers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 5810 million US$ in 2024, from 4780 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.