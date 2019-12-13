 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment

GlobalCar AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market size.

About Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment:

A car navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road.

Top Key Players of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market:

  • Panasonic
  • Fujitsu-Ten
  • Pioneer
  • Denso
  • Aisin
  • Clarion
  • Desay SV
  • Kenwood
  • Harman
  • ADAYO
  • Alpine
  • Visteon
  • Continental
  • Bosch
  • Hangsheng
  • Coagent
  • Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)
  • Delphi
  • Kaiyue Group
  • Soling
  • Sony
  • Skypine
  • Roadrover
  • FlyAudio

    Major Types covered in the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market report are:

  • QNX System
  • WinCE System
  • Linux System
  • Other System

    Major Applications covered in the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market report are:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Scope of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market:

  • Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car infotainment system is also more and more popular.
  • In 2016, the sales of APAC car infotainment system is 68.2 million units, upper nearly 25% than 2012. As the pursuit of better driving experience, the revenue of APAC car infotainment system is 18.59 billion USD.
  • China is the largest consumption market in APAC with nearly half market share. Followed China, Japan and Korea are also important market as the mature automotive industry. In addition, Southeast Asia and India are small market as a depressed car industry.
  • Japanâs Panasonic remained the top supplier of car infotainment systems. Besides it, Fujitsu-Ten, Pioneer, Denso, Aisin are also from Japan. The Top 5 players account for 52% market share in 2016.
  • QNX is at present the market leader in the automotive infotainment OS market with 47 percent share of units in 2016. However, the OS will cede share to Linux in the coming years because of stronger competitors and uncertainty surrounding its parent firm, BlackBerry. QNX has better safety certification than other infotainment OSs, which opens additional auto opportunities that are not counted in this market forecast.
  • The worldwide market for Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

