Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024

This report provides overview of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Manufactures:

Panasonic

Fujitsu-Ten

Pioneer

Denso

Aisin

Clarion

Desay SV

Kenwood

Harman

ADAYO

Alpine

Visteon

Continental

Bosch

Hangsheng

Coagent

Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)

Delphi

Kaiyue Group

Soling

Sony

Skypine

Roadrover

FlyAudio Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Types:

QNX System

WinCE System

Linux System

Other System Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Applications:

OEM

Aftermarket Scope of Reports:

Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car infotainment system is also more and more popular.

In 2016, the sales of APAC car infotainment system is 68.2 million units, upper nearly 25% than 2012. As the pursuit of better driving experience, the revenue of APAC car infotainment system is 18.59 billion USD.

China is the largest consumption market in APAC with nearly half market share. Followed China, Japan and Korea are also important market as the mature automotive industry. In addition, Southeast Asia and India are small market as a depressed car industry.

Japanâs Panasonic remained the top supplier of car infotainment systems. Besides it, Fujitsu-Ten, Pioneer, Denso, Aisin are also from Japan. The Top 5 players account for 52% market share in 2016.

QNX is at present the market leader in the automotive infotainment OS market with 47 percent share of units in 2016. However, the OS will cede share to Linux in the coming years because of stronger competitors and uncertainty surrounding its parent firm, BlackBerry. QNX has better safety certification than other infotainment OSs, which opens additional auto opportunities that are not counted in this market forecast.

The worldwide market for Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.