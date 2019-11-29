 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 29, 2019

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment

GlobalCar AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Manufactures:

  • Panasonic
  • Fujitsu-Ten
  • Pioneer
  • Denso
  • Aisin
  • Clarion
  • Desay SV
  • Kenwood
  • Harman
  • ADAYO
  • Alpine
  • Visteon
  • Continental
  • Bosch
  • Hangsheng
  • Coagent
  • Mitsubishi Electronics (Melco)
  • Delphi
  • Kaiyue Group
  • Soling
  • Sony
  • Skypine
  • Roadrover
  • FlyAudio

    Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Types:

  • QNX System
  • WinCE System
  • Linux System
  • Other System

    Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Applications:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

    Scope of Reports:

  • Asia Pacific region have becoming a more and more important market of automotive industry, with more than half of the global automotive production. With the development of electronic technology, car infotainment system is also more and more popular.
  • In 2016, the sales of APAC car infotainment system is 68.2 million units, upper nearly 25% than 2012. As the pursuit of better driving experience, the revenue of APAC car infotainment system is 18.59 billion USD.
  • China is the largest consumption market in APAC with nearly half market share. Followed China, Japan and Korea are also important market as the mature automotive industry. In addition, Southeast Asia and India are small market as a depressed car industry.
  • Japanâs Panasonic remained the top supplier of car infotainment systems. Besides it, Fujitsu-Ten, Pioneer, Denso, Aisin are also from Japan. The Top 5 players account for 52% market share in 2016.
  • QNX is at present the market leader in the automotive infotainment OS market with 47 percent share of units in 2016. However, the OS will cede share to Linux in the coming years because of stronger competitors and uncertainty surrounding its parent firm, BlackBerry. QNX has better safety certification than other infotainment OSs, which opens additional auto opportunities that are not counted in this market forecast.
  • The worldwide market for Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Car AVN (Audio, Video, Navigation) or Infotainment System or In-Car Entertainment Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

