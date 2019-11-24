Car Batteries Market by 2024 Worldwide Growth Opportunities Recent Trends Forecast by Types and Application to 2024

Short Details of Car Batteries Market Report – Car Batteries are batteries that powers the starter motor, mainly in combustion vehicles. Car Batteries are usually lead-acid type, and is made of six galvanic cells connected in series to provide a nominally 12-volt system.

Global Car Batteries market competition by top manufacturers

Johnson Controls

GS Yuasa

Exide Technologies

Hitachi Chemical

Camel Group

Sebang

Atlas BX

CSIC Power

East Penn

Banner Batteries

Chuanxi Storage

Exide Industries

Ruiyu Battery

Amara Raja



The Scope of the Report:,On the basis of type, VRLAÂ Battery is the largest segment with around 74.58% revenue share of the total market in 2017. The next large types are FloodedÂ Battery, accounting for about 23.37% in terms of revenue., On the basis of geography, the global Car Batteries market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. In 2017, Europe is the largest consumer as well as the steady growing regional market for Car Batteries and held 25.17% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 20.97%. The demand for Car Batteries has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China and India.,The worldwide market for Car Batteries is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 25400 million US$ in 2024, from 19300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.,This report focuses on the Car Batteries in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

VRLA Battery

Flooded Battery

Other By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEM

Automotive Channel

Ecommerce

Wholesale Clubs