Car Care Products Market 2019 Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast To 2024

Global “Car Care Products Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Car Care Products market size.

About Car Care Products:

Car care products are high performance chemicals used to improve shine, gloss, and durability of vehicles. These chemicals also protect and retain the visual appeal of vehicles. There are different types of automotive appearance chemicals available in the market which includes wheel care, tyre shine, interior-exterior care, glass cleaner, paint cleaning and protection, paint restoration and many more.

Top Key Players of Car Care Products Market:

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

Chevron

TOTAL

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

Sinopec

FUCHS

JX GROUP

LUKOIL

CNPC

3M

Illinois Tool Works

Spectrum Brands

Turtle Wax

Prestone

Altro

Sonax

Tetrosyl

Biaobang

SOFT99

Major Types covered in the Car Care Products Market report are:

Cleaning Products

Repair Products

Protection Products

Car Cleaning Accessories

Motor Oil

Technical Care Products

Antifreezes

Major Applications covered in the Car Care Products Market report are:

Mass/Hypermarket

Automotive Channel

Ecommerce

Wholesale Clubs

Scope of Car Care Products Market:

On the basis of type, cleaning products is the largest segment with around 69.55% production share of the total market in 2016. Repair products and protection products are more expensive, accounting for about 14.35% and 9.66% separately market share in terms of production.

On the basis of geography, the global car care products market is segmented into regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia and other regions. In 2016, Europe is the largest supplier as well as the steady growing regional market for car care products and held 38.05% share in the global market, followed by North America with the market share of 32.33%. The demand for car care products has been rapid increasing in Asian countries, especially in China.

The global car care products market comprises numerous players offering broad range of products. Lots of manufactures of car care products offer a wide range of car care products to fit aftermarket requirements. The concentration of the market is relative low, among those manufacturers, 3M, Turtle Wax and Illinois Tool Works are the three giant players.

The worldwide market for Car Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 117300 million US$ in 2024, from 85100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.