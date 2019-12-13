Car Carrier Market 2019 Consumption Analysis, Growth Forecast by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Car Carrier Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Car Carrier Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Car Carrier Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Car Carrier globally.

About Car Carrier:

A car carrier, known variously as a car-carrying trailer, car hauler, auto transport trailer, etc., is a type of trailer or semi-trailer designed to efficiently transport vehicles via truck. Modern car carrier trailers can be open or enclosed. Most commercial trailers have built-in ramps for loading and off-loading cars, as well as power hydraulics to raise and lower ramps for stand-alone accessibility.

Car Carrier Market Manufactures:

Miller Industries

CIMC

Boydstun

Cottrell

KÃ¤ssbohrer

Dongfeng Trucks

MAN

Landoll

Kentucky Trailers

Delavan

Wally-Mo Trailer

Infinity Trailer

Open-Air Car Carrier

Enclosed Car Carrier Car Carrier Market Applications:

Automobile Sales Servicshop 4S

Terminals

In the last several years, global market of car carrier developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.08%. In 2016, global revenue of car carrier is about 694 M USD; the actual production is about 18189 units.

The global average price of car carrier is in the decreasing trend, from 39.5 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.2 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of car carrier includes open-air car carrier and enclosed car carrier, and the proportion of open-air car carrier in 2016 is about 81.74%.

The worldwide market for Car Carrier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.