Car GPS Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

About Car GPS:

Car GPS is a space-based navigation system that installed on the vehicle to provide location and time information. At present, most car GPS products have positioning and navigation functions. GPS enables automatic vehicle location and in-vehicle navigation systems that are widely used throughout the world today. By combining GPS position technology with systems that can display geographic information or with systems that can automatically transmit data to display screens or computers, a new dimension in surface transportation is realized.

Car GPS Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Denso

Pioneer

Alpine

Aisin

TomTom

Kenwood

Sony

Clarion

Garmin

Panasonic

Hangsheng

Coagent

Kaiyue Group

Skypine

Roadrover

FlyAudio

Freeway

Evervictory

ADAYO

Soling

Soling

Desay

Positioning System

Navigation System Car GPS Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The global sales of the Car GPS in 2015 reach over 6029.2 (10 K Unit); the gross margin is around 29.66% during the last five years.

At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market occupies about 69% of the market shares. Major manufacturers in the market are Bosch, Denso, Pioneer, Alpine and Aisin.

To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the little companies and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, Car GPS market will be a market of fierce competition.

The worldwide market for Car GPS is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.