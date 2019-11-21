Car Subwoofer Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

Manufacturers in Car Subwoofer Market Repot:

Alpine

Pioneer

Harman

Sony

JVC Kenwood

Polk Audio

KICKER

Rockford Fosgate

JL Audio

HiVi

MTX Audio

Dual

Focal

Rainbow

Moral

Pyle Audio

ZePro

Edifier

A car subwoofer is a woofer dedicated to the reproduction of low-pitched audio frequencies known as bass. This product is intended to augment the low frequency range of loudspeakers covering higher frequency bands. Car Subwoofer Market Types:

Powered Subwoofers

Passive Subwoofers Car Subwoofer Market Applications:

Under the Rear Seat

Under the Front Seat

On the consumption end, USA takes the largest share by 46.67%, followed by EU with 28.68%. Japan takes 9.22% and China takes 6.83%.

For China, the car audio modification market is at the beginning stage, not developing completely by taking small global market share, but the growth rate is fast.North America and Europe have mature car audio modification market, while U.S takes the largest global share on production and consumption. Japan also has mature car audio modification market, and Japan brands take large market share. The overall price has downward trend but the speed is not so fast.

Although car subwoofer still has a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Car Subwoofer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 550 million US$ in 2024, from 380 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.