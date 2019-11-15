 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Carbofuran Market by Price Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Trending Geographical Data its Vital Types and Application from 2019 to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Carbofuran

The Report studies the Carbofuran Market2019 and provides status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Carbofuran market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.

Carbofuran Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

  • FMC
  • Hunan Haili Chemical
  • Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical
  • Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)
  • Jialong Chemical
  • LANFENG BIO-CHEM

Carbofuran Market Type Segment Analysis:

  • Carbofuran Granules
  • Carbofuran Emulsion
  • Carbofuran Dry Powder

    Application Segment Analysis:

  • Pesticide Industry
  • Seed Coating Agent Industry
  • Other

    Carbofuran Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

    Major Key Contents Covered in Carbofuran Market:

    • Introduction of Carbofuran with development and status.
    • Manufacturing Technology of Carbofuran with analysis and trends.
    • Analysis of Global Carbofuran market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.
    • Analysis of Global and Chinese Carbofuran market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit
    • Analysis Carbofuran Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.
    • Carbofuran market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.
    • 2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Carbofuran Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.
    • Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?
    • Carbofuran Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

    The Scope of the Report:

    The global average price of carbofuran is in the decreasing trend, from 23000 USD/MT in 2011 to 20980 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

    The classification of carbofuran includes carbofuran granules carbofuran emulsion and carbofuran dry powder, and the proportion of carbofuran granules in 2015 is about 36.5%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. It is mainly used in China and Asia country.

    Carbofuran is widely used in agriculture industry, the most proportion of Carbofuran is used in, Pesticide industry and the production proportion in 2015 is about 63.8%.

    China region is the largest supplier of carbofuran, with a production market share nearly 58.7% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of carbofuran, enjoying production market share nearly 37.7% in 2015.

    China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.6% in 2015. Following China, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.9%.

    Market competition is intense. FMC Hunan Haili Chemical and Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and key intermediates, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.

    The worldwide market for Carbofuran is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.0% over the next five years, will reach 96 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
    This report focuses on the Carbofuran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

    • Carbofuran Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (20214-2024)
    • Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global Carbofuran Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (20214-2018)
    • Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (20214-2018)
    • Global Carbofuran Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global Market Analysis by Application
    • Global Carbofuran Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • Carbofuran Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global Carbofuran Market Forecast (2018-2024)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.

    Finally, the Carbofuran Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Carbofuran Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

