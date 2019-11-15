Carbofuran Market by Price Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis with Trending Geographical Data its Vital Types and Application from 2019 to 2024

The Report studies the “Carbofuran Market” 2019 and provides status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Carbofuran market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.

Carbofuran Market Report Also Covers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Top Manufacturers:

Carbofuran Market Type Segment Analysis:

Carbofuran Market Regional Segment Analysis:North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

Major Key Contents Covered in Carbofuran Market:

Introduction of Carbofuran with development and status.

Manufacturing Technology of Carbofuran with analysis and trends.

Analysis of Global Carbofuran market Key Manufacturers with Company Profile, Product Information, Production Information and Contact Information.

Analysis of Global and Chinese Carbofuran market Capacity, Production, Production Value, Cost and Profit

Analysis Carbofuran Market with Comparison, Supply, Consumption and Import and Export.

Carbofuran market Analysis with Market Status and Market Competition by Companies and Countries.

2018-2024 Market Forecast of Global Carbofuran Market with Cost, Profit, Market Shares, Supply, Demands, Import and Export.

Trending factors influencing the market shares of APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW?

Carbofuran Market Analysis of Industry Chain Structure, Upstream Raw Materials, Downstream Industry.

The Scope of the Report:

The global average price of carbofuran is in the decreasing trend, from 23000 USD/MT in 2011 to 20980 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of carbofuran includes carbofuran granules carbofuran emulsion and carbofuran dry powder, and the proportion of carbofuran granules in 2015 is about 36.5%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. It is mainly used in China and Asia country.

Carbofuran is widely used in agriculture industry, the most proportion of Carbofuran is used in, Pesticide industry and the production proportion in 2015 is about 63.8%.

China region is the largest supplier of carbofuran, with a production market share nearly 58.7% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of carbofuran, enjoying production market share nearly 37.7% in 2015.

China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.6% in 2015. Following China, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.9%.

Market competition is intense. FMC Hunan Haili Chemical and Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and key intermediates, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Carbofuran is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -5.0% over the next five years, will reach 96 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbofuran in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Table and Figures Covered in This Report:

Carbofuran Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (20214-2024)

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Carbofuran Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (20214-2018)

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (20214-2018)

Global Carbofuran Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Carbofuran Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Carbofuran Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Carbofuran Market Forecast (2018-2024)

Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources and Disclaimer.

Finally, the Carbofuran Market feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered. In a word, the Carbofuran Market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Market Sales.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbofuran Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Carbofuran Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Carbofuran Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Carbofuran Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Carbofuran Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Carbofuran Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Carbofuran Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Carbofuran Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Carbofuran Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Carbofuran Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Carbofuran by Country

5.1 North America Carbofuran Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbofuran Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Carbofuran Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Carbofuran by Country

8.1 South America Carbofuran Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Carbofuran Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Carbofuran Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Carbofuran Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Carbofuran Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Carbofuran Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Carbofuran Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Carbofuran Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Carbofuran Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Carbofuran Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Carbofuran Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Carbofuran Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Carbofuran Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Carbofuran Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Carbofuran Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

