Carbomer Market 2019 Show Marketing Channels Status, Characteristic, Development Trend, Market Strategy, Investment Proposals

Companies operating in the global “Carbomer Market” are focusing on merger and acquisitions and new product launches to gain competitive advantage. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The report also includes several valuable information on the Carbomer market, derived from various industrial sources.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14030646

A carbomer is a homopolymer of acrylic acid, which is cross-linked, or bonded, with any of several polyalcohol allyl ethers. Usually appearing as, a white powder, the compound is used as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer. Best known for its use in the cosmetic industry, it also has practical applications in medicine and hygiene. Many agencies consider the various types to be perfectly safe, although some of the substances used to neutralize their pH can be problematic.In the last several years, global market of Carbomer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 11.98% during 2013 to 2017.The classification of Carbomer includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others, and the proportion of Carbomer 940 in 2017 is about 38%.Carbomer is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care & Cosmetics. The most proportion of Carbomer used is for Personal Care & Cosmetics, and the proportion is about 54%. According to this study, over the next five years the Carbomer market will register a 55.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1380 million by 2024, from US$ 940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Carbomer business.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals Segmentation by product type:

Carbomer 940

Carbomer 980

Carbomer 934 Segmentation by application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics