Carbon Black Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

Carbon Black Market report provides a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the following four decades. Carbon Black Market analyze factors which influence Demand for Carbon Blacks, driving factors, trends, and challenges faced by business vendors, regional evaluation, Segment by type, applications of entire Carbon Black industry.

Short Details of Carbon Black Market Report – Carbon black is a kind of amorphous powder with large specific area. It can be obtained from the incomplete combustion of organics such as natural gas, acetylene and coal tar. Carbon black is mainly used as reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. To be used in the plastics, paints, and inks industry, carbon black can also act as a color pigment.

Global Carbon Black market competition by top manufacturers

Aditya Birla

Cabot Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbonss

Black Cat Carbon Black

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (CSRC)

Tokai Carbon Co.

Ltd.

Omsk

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Sid Richardson

Longxing Chemical

HUADONG RUBBER MATERIAL

BAOHUA

JINNENG

DAGUANGMING GROUP

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Carbon Black industry in oversupply on the market in the past few years, too many companies have entered into Carbon Black industry. Thus, though the current demand for Carbon Black is high and growing up, the supply is still beyond requirement in the Chinese market.

This report focuses on the Carbon Black in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Thermal Black

Furnace Black By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Tire Rubber

Other Rubber Prouducts

Non-Tire Rubber

Ink and Coating

Plastic