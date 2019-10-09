Carbon Block Market Outline: Drivers, Trends, Products and Applications Contributing Growth By 2024

Carbon Block Market report 2019-2024 provides a detailed analysis on major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & Middle East and Africa. Carbon Block market analysis provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regional development status, segmentations with product type and application.

Carbon Block market report covers Industry size, production, consumption, sales, revenue, market share, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR, imports & exports, and market influencing factors.

Carbon block is mainly comprised of activated carbon granules and a binding agent that allows the carbon granules to maintain a static position relative to each other. Carbon blocks, which were first introduced in the early 1970s, are one of the most effective and widely used technologies in the Point Of Use (POU) drinking water treatment industry. Solid carbon blocks, or simply carbon blocks, are employed either as standalone treatment methods or in conjunction with other filtration technologies.

Carbon Block market competition by top manufacturers as per following. Top Manufacturer Included in Carbon Block market are:

Marmon

Multipure

CB Tech

American Carbon Block

and many more

According to the manufacturing process, carbon block can be divided into extruded type and compressed type. Extruded type is the most preferred one, with 66.06% share in 2017.

The worldwide market for Carbon Block is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 1830 million US$ in 2024, from 1440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Carbon Block in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Extruded Type

Compressed Type Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

POE Water Treatment