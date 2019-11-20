Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2024

This report studies the “Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market” status and outlook of main regions, from angles of players, nations, product forms and finish industries, this report examines the main players in the global market, and divides the Carbon Fiber and CFRP market by product type and applications/end sectors.

Short Details of Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Report – The report then estimates to 2024 market development trends of Carbon Fiber and CFRP market. Analysis of raw materials, demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Carbon Fiber and CFRP market before evaluating its feasibility.

Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP market competition by top manufacturers

Toray

Teijin

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Kureha

Hexcel

Cytec

SGL Carbon

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Carbon

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

Jiangsu Hengshen Fiber Material

Fangda Carbon New Material

Kingfa

iyan High-tech Fibers

Jiaxing Sino-Dia Carbon Fibre

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Carbon Fiber and CFRP is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Carbon Fiber and CFRP in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Automotive

Sporting Goods

Civil Engineering

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Thermosetting CFRP

1.2.2 Thermoplastic CFRP

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Sporting Goods

1.3.5 Civil Engineering

1.3.6 Pipe & Tank

1.3.7 Marine

1.3.8 Electrical & Electronics

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

——————–

3 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP by Country

5.1 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe

——————–

8 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP by Country

8.1 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global

——————–

11 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Aerospace & Defense Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Wind Energy Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Automotive Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Sporting Goods Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Civil Engineering Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Pipe & Tank Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Marine Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.9 Electrical & Electronics Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber and CFRP Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

