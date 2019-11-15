Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market 2019: Global Analysis by Product Types and Applications; Industry Top Players, Size, Regions and Market Overview Forecast 2024

Global “Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP or CRP), is a very strong, light and expensive composite material or fiber-reinforced plastic. Similar to glass-reinforced plastic, one uses commonly the name of its reinforcing fibers (carbon fiber) for the composite material..

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Teijin

Mitsubishi Rayon

SABIC

Toray Industries

SGL Group

Solvay

Hexcel

Formosa Plastics

A&P Technology

Hyosung

Nippon Graphite Fiber

Quickstep Technologies

Holding Company Composite (HCC) and many more. Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market can be Split into:

Thermosetting CRFPs

Thermoplastic CRFPs. By Applications, the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs) Market can be Split into:

Aerospace

Automotive

Sports and Leisure

Construction

Wind Power Industry