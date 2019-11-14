Card Personalization Equipment Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges and Global Industry Analysis By 2025

Global “Card Personalization Equipment Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of Card Personalization Equipment market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
A Card Personalization Equipment can produce a individually specific card instead of a generic card. During the personalization process, the plastic cards or smart cards are personalized according to the individual project or customer requirements. The personalization process includes different sub-systems and technologies such as laser engraving and high-end printing systems (thermal printing, dye-sublimation), lamination or embossing.First, for industry structure Analysis, the Card Personalization Equipment industry is concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76.62 % of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Card Personalization Equipment industry. Second, the production of Card Personalization Equipment increased from 2333 units in 2012 to 3278 units in 2016 with an average growth rate of 8.89%.Third, North America occupied 33.37% of the production market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively account for around 27.39% and 22.00% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 31.53% of the global consumption volume in 2016. The Card Personalization Equipment market was valued at 780 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 1350 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Card Personalization Equipment.
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
