Cardboard Edge Protectors Market 2019 Product Type, Application/End Industries, Manufactures and Forecast 2024

About of Cardboard Edge Protectors:

Cardboard Edge Protector is made of paper or cardboard materials, which is designed to protect, stabilise and reinforce palletised loads during transit and storage.

Cardboard Edge Protectors Market Manufactures:

Sonoco Products

Smurfit Kappa

Packaging Corporation of America

N.A.L. Company

Cascades Inc

Signode Industrial Group (Crown Holdings)

Primapack SAE

Konfida

Romiley Board Mill

Tubembal

Litco International

Kunert Gruppe

Cordstrap B.V

OEMSERV

Pratt Industries (Pratt Plus)

Eltete Oy

Napco National

Pacfort Packaging Industries

VPK Packaging Group Major Classification:

Angular Edge Protectors

Round Edge Protectors Major Applications:

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals

Food & Beverage

Building & Construction

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Chemicals

Others The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The worldwide market for Cardboard Edge Protectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.